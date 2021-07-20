Organs-on-Chips Market Revenue Share Analysis, Market Growth Forecast, 2020–2028

Growing focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models is driving the revenue growth of the market
Market Size – USD 24.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 36.5%, Market Trends –Rising need for early detection of drug toxicity to minimize financial losses
The global organs-on-chips market size is expected to reach USD 294.75 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 36.5% according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The market revenue growth is driven by various factors including increasing requirement for alternatives for animal testing and rising need for early detection of drug toxicity.
An organ-on-a-chip is a microfluidic cell culture device containing continuously perfused chambers. This chip develops a thin and narrow channel, passaging the blood and airflow in several organs, such as heart, lung, liver, and gut. Moreover, these devices are able to produce multiple levels of tissue and organ functionalities, which are not feasible using conventional 3D and 2D culture systems. Therefore, organs-on-chips offer a broad array of applications including patient stratification, disease modeling, and phenotypic screening, which in turn are promoting the revenue growth of the market.
The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.
Key companies operating in the market include:
Emulate (U.S.), Mimetas (Netherlands), InSphero (Switzerland), CN Bio (UK), AxoSim (U.S.), Ascendance Bio (U.S.), TissUse (Germany), HUREL (HUREL) (U.S.), Kirkstall (UK), SynVivo (U.S.), and Nortis (U.S.).
The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.
On basis of product types and application offered by the Organs-on-Chips industry, the market is segmented into:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)
- Liver
- Kidney
- Lung
- Heart
- Intestines
- Other organ types
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)
- Product
- Service
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)
- Drug discovery
- Toxicology research
- Physiological Model
- Other applications
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
- Academic
- Research institutes
The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Organs-on-Chips market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.
The regional analysis covers:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Italy
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- A.E.
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Benefits of Organs-on-Chips Market Report:
- Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Organs-on-Chips sector
- Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry
- Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Organs-on-Chips industry
- In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Organs-on-Chips industry
- Analysis of the Organs-on-Chips market drivers, constraints, and opportunities
- Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry
Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.
