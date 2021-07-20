Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2028

The global point-of-care glucose testing market size is expected to reach USD 8.17 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.12%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising health burden of diabetes, increasing shift toward home-based testing and treatment, and technological advancement in glucometers are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of obesity has contributed to increasing risk of diabetes as obesity can lead to increased levels of fatty acids and inflammation, which may lead to insulin resistance, causing type 2 diabetes. This is a key factor driving adoption of point-of-care glucose testing devices owing to rapidly rising demand for surveillance, prevention, and control of diabetes across the globe.

Point-of-care glucose testing uses whole blood measurements at patient’s bedside and then converts the reading to plasma glucose to provide better results about glucose levels. Standard glucose point-of-care testing has increasingly been adopted into homecare settings as a critical tool in diabetes management. Extensive research and development activities and technological advancements have resulted in development of point-of-care testing devices with improved precision and accuracy. PoC glucose testing devices are handheld lightweight portable devices with enhanced connectivity that reduces turnaround time and enables quick decision making processes. Point-of-care glucose testing has also enabled patients to take active role in managing their owing health, which has significantly boosted demand for patient engagement solutions. PoC glucose is a minimally invasive testing that offers real-time bedside glucose monitoring without needing a continuous IV catheter with glucose drip.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4035

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Roche Diabetes Care, LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC, Abbott, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Trividia Health, Nova Biomedical, Nipro, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC, Bayer AG/Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, and EKF Diagnostics.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/4035

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Point-of-Care Glucose Testing industry, the market is segmented into:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Lancet & Lancing Devices

Strips

Meters

Testing Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fingertips

Alternative Site Testing

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Professional Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/point-of-care-glucose-testing-market

Benefits of Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Point-of-Care Glucose Testing sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Point-of-Care Glucose Testing industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Point-of-Care Glucose Testing industry

Analysis of the Point-of-Care Glucose Testing market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4035

Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.

Browse More Reports:

Native Collagen Market Share

Omega 3 Market Trends

Advanced Sterilization Products Market Growth

Global Nanocomposites Market Trends

Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market Growth

Surgical Sealants Adhesives Market Share

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]