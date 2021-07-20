Oleoresins Market Outlook, Industry Size, Share, Growth, Application & Emerging Trends | Demand & Forecast to 2027

The oleoresins market is projected to grow at a rate of 4.3% in terms of value, from USD 1.48 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 2.09 Billion by 2027. As consumers are progressively becoming fitness conscious, there’s an increasing modification towards natural and organic products across the world. An oversized number of processed meat and packaged foods manufacturers are moving towards using oleoresins as a substitute to ground spices thanks to hygiene and food safety concerns and straightforward transportability. Food manufacturers also are moving far from synthetic flavors and nature-identical colors and are using oleoresins instead. This shift has played a vital role in propelling the expansion of the industry. The key players in this market include Akay Group (India), Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India), AVT Naturals (India), Givaudan (Switzerland), PT Indesso Aroma (Indonesia), Vidya Herbs Private Limited (India), Ungerer & Company (US), Kancor Ingredients Ltd. (India), Plant Lipids (India), Kalsec Inc.(US), Gazignaire (France), and Universal Oleoresins (India).

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2531

Oleoresins such as paprika, capsicum, black pepper, ginger, garlic, jalapeno, oregano, rosemary, thyme, and more are primarily demanded in the manufacturing of seasonings and condiments including sauces, dips, spice mixes and more. Owing to this, the industry has witnessed significant growth over the review period. Due to the ingredients found in oleoresins such as black pepper, turmeric, and more, there has been a growing demand for these ingredients by the nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical industry. Oleoresins have healing properties such as anti-inflammation, anti-diabetic, anti-depressant, detoxification, pain-relief, anti-fungal, and many more features, which have stimulated their usage in the nutraceuticals industry. The rising demand for oleoresins such as turmeric and paprika by the animal feed industry has also positively impacted the market. These oleoresins are used as growth stimulators and also help in imparting bright yellow color to egg yolks in the poultry industry. Though intense competition from various market players and susceptibility to regulatory changes, the sector is wide-open to intense competition from other players in the herbal segment as well as the pharmaceutical industry. Uncertain availability of raw materials, the raw materials are agro-based, their prices are volatile in nature. This may lead to fluctuation in revenue and profitability.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Oleoresins market on the basis of source, application, extraction process and region:

By Source (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Paprika

Capsicum

Seed spices

Turmeric

Ginger

Cinnamon & cassia

Herbs

Others (cardamom, floral, asafetida, tamarind, nutmeg, onion, and garlic)

Application (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals

Personal care products

Feed

Others

Extraction process (Qualitative)

Solvent extraction

Supercritical fluid extraction

Regional Outlook (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, turmeric based resins are extensively utilized in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries to treat several dermatological conditions. The rising application of turmeric oleoresins in food & beverage is thrusting the market growth. The rising food & beverages industry, especially in Asia Pacific, is projected to impel the market. The turmeric oleoresins are growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the analysis period.

Asia pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecasted period. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the low-calorie diet and healthy diet is driving the market growth. Also, the major production rate is expected to foster the market. For instance, India is the one of the major producers of pepper oleoresins.

To preserve the natural fragrance and other active components of delicate spices involves gentle processing, which is well-taken care by Universal Oleoresins (India), which gives separate extraction plants for various oleoresins and a steam distillation plant for obtaining volatile spice oils…Continued

Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/oleoresins-market

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators

3.1.1. Increase in Demand for Oleoresins in Countries with Growing GDP

3.1.2. Increasing population

3.1.3. Global food and beverages industry: Snap shot

Chapter 4. Oleoresin Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Oleoresin Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Oleoresin Market Impact Analysis

4.2.1. Market driver analysis

4.2.1.1. Growth in demand from the food industry

4.2.1.2. Growth in awareness about health benefits offered by oleoresins

4.2.1.3. Increasing number of multi-cuisine restaurants across the globe

4.2.2. Market restraint analysis

4.2.2.1. High R&D Costs

4.2.3. Market opportunity analysis

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4. Bargaining Power of Customers

4.4.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.5. Oleoresin PESTEL Analysis

4.6. Porters Five Forces Model

Continued…

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2531

Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.

Browse More Report –

Ferrochrome Market Size

Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Market Share

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com