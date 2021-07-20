Itaconic Acid Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2026

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Itaconic Acid Market Report

The global itaconic market is forecast to reach USD 121.9 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Itaconic acid or methylidenesuccinic acid is an organic compound, which is soluble in water. This dicarboxylic acid is a white solid, and it is obtained by the distillation of citric acid. But currently, the fermentation process is more popular among the processes. This chemical has usage in SRB latex, synthetic latex, chillant dispersant agent, and superabsorbent polymers.

The market for Itaconic Acid is influenced by the rising demand for skincare products, the evolution of environment friendly chemicals required by end-use industries, and increasing demand for bio-based unsaturated polyester resin.

The factors mentioned above collectively create opportunities for market growth, while factors such as availability of low-cost substitutes in the market pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the Itaconic Acid market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of Itaconic acid.

The Itaconic acid market in the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow at a significant speed due to the increasing demand for itaconic acid from countries such as India, China, South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand, among others, for use in various applications. Moreover, increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) in multiple industries in these economies are also contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific itaconic acid market.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Itaconic Acid Market:

Itaconix Corporation, Qingdao Langyatai Group Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry Co., Ltd., Jinan Huaming Biochemistry Co. Ltd., Iwata Chemical Co., Ltd., Alpha Chemika, Shandong Kaison Biochemical Co., Ltd., Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Chengdu Jinkai Biology Engineering Co., Ltd., and Ronas Chemicals Ind. Co., Ltd. among others.

The Global Itaconic Acid Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Itaconic Acid market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Synthesis

Fermentation

Derivatives Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Styrene Butadiene

Methyl Methacrylate

Polyitaconic Acid

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

SBR Latex

Synthetic Latex

Chillant Dispersant Agent

Superabsorbent Polymer

Others

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Itaconic Acid Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Itaconic Acid market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

