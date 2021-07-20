Pipeline Transportation Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026

The global pipeline transportation market is forecast to reach USD 26.74 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Pipeline transport is used to transport liquids and gases via pipelines, and chemically stable substances.

These pipelines carry crude and refine oils, natural gases, and biofuels, including sewage slurry, beer, and water. They are also used in irrigation or transporting drinking water over long distances or move it over hills. It’s an ideal alternative for canals and channels considering pollution and environmental impact. Pipelines are preferred over traditional modes of transport such as truck or rail, as they are less damaging to the environment and are economical. The concern for security like theft is also not there, and they are more reliable.

Transportation of solids is more expensive and complicated than liquids or gases, but coal and minerals are often used to transport long distances. Pipes are also used to transport rocks, grain, coal, cement, machine parts, concrete, pulp, books, and solid wastes, among other products. They are generally used to transport short distances.

An increase in the production of offshore production, a rise in the demand for oil and natural gas, and the demand for cheap methods of transportation are driving market growth. Some of the latest emerging technologies include leak detection, intrusion detection, tracking, and video surveillance, and SCADA.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Pipeline Transportation Market:

ABB, Aconex Limited, Alcatel-Lucent, Alstom, Siemens, ESRI, John Wood Group PLC, Trimble Navigation Limited, FMC Technologies, Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and TechnipFMC plc, among others.

The Global Pipeline Transportation Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Solution Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Security Solution

Automation and Control

Integrity and Tracking Solutions

Network Communication Solutions

Others

Services Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Consulting Service

Managed Service

Maintenance and Support Service

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Oil and Gas

Coal

Water

Others

Pipeline Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Gathering Pipeline

Transmission Pipeline

Distribution Pipeline

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Transportation Industry

Refiners and Manufacturers

Agriculture Industry

Heating Resources

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Pipeline Transportation market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Pipeline Transportation market size

2.2 Latest Pipeline Transportation market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Pipeline Transportation market key players

3.2 Global Pipeline Transportation size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Pipeline Transportation market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Pipeline Transportation market report:

In-depth analysis of the Pipeline Transportation market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

