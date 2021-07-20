Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from USD 685.4 million in 2019 to USD 974.7 million in 2027. Dimethylformamide (DMF), is a colorless, absorbent liquid with a slight fish like odor. Due to its high aprotic nature, wide liquid range, and low volatility, it is primarily used as a solvent. It is primarily applicable largely in several industries, such as textile, chemical, agriculture, electronics, energy, automotive, pulp and paper. Due to strong applications of dimethylformamide, the solvent is well known as a Universal Solvent across the industries.

The major driving factors for dimethylformamide market are growing its demand from various end-use industries, including electronics, agrochemicals, textile, pharmaceuticals, and chemical, among others. The applications of the dimethylformamide in itself are the driving force for the solvent. Due to its high solubility of polyacrylonitrile properties and having good mixing ability in the water makes dimethylformamide a major solvent to produce acrylic fibers, which are primarily used in the clothing material in the textile market. It is used as a solvent for the production of surface coatings or synthetic leather creation. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used solvent and crystallization agent. In the electronics industry, the dimethylformamide acts as an inorganic substance that helps in the production of high voltage capacitors. Apart from this, there are some risks associated with the use of dimethylformamide. It is instantly flammable and involves toxic content which affects the human body. The solvent could affect the skin and creates problem-related with skin or, if inhaled unknowingly, could damage the liver portion of the body and create problems in the breathing. Therefore, the organizations dealing with dimethylformamide take large care, and this major risk is the hindrance factor of growth for the substance.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), J.N. Chemicals (India), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (Japan), Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical Co, Ltd. (China), The Chemours Company (U.S.), Pharmco-Aaper (U.S.), and Luxi Group Co., Ltd. (China).

Type (Volume in Metric Tons; Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2027)

Reactant

Feed-Stock

Others

Application (Volume in Metric Tons; Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2027)

Solvents

Polymers Fiber

Films

Adhesive

Wire Enamels

Surface Coatings

Other Applications

End Use (Volume in Metric Tons; Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2027)

Chemical

Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemical

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Dimethylformamide (DMF) market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Dimethylformamide (DMF) market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

