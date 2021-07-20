Modular UPS Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2026

The global modular UPS market is expected to reach USD 4.43 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The modular UPS allows flexible adaption of the UPS power based on power requirements.

The scalability of modular UPS is driving the growth of the market. A scalable data center gets immense advantages from the implementation of modular UPS system topology as it improves electrical efficiency by offering scalability options. Enterprises across several sectors become progressively dependent on UPS systems to get uninterrupted and protected power for their data resources. Instead of a single fixed installation, UPSs become better cost and energy-efficient systems by aggregations of smaller modules operating together in parallel. These can effortlessly be incrementally scaled to exact power requirements.

Escalating growth of the colocation industry is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period. At present, as the ubiquity and requirement of internet hosting continue to surge, SMEs and large enterprises must cater to the demands to stay pertinent and available online. Colocation facilities act as a type of data center that rents equipment space and bandwidth to enterprises and businesses that require a network service provider at an affordable cost. Modular UPS systems protect uptime of large data centers and deliver facility-wide protection for sensitive electronics. These types of UPS ensure smooth operation critical systems during power disturbances, including blackouts, brownouts, surges, sags, or noise interference.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Modular UPS market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

ABB Group, Eaton Corporation PLC, Emerson Electric Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Delta Electronics, Mitsubishi Inc., Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd., and Tripp Lite, among others.

The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Power Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

0-50 KVA

51-100 KVA

101-300 KVA

>300 KVA

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Centralized Power Protection Solution

Distributed Power Protection Solution

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Energy & Utilities

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Modular UPS Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

Thank you for reading our report.

