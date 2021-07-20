Acetone Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The global acetone market is expected to reach USD 6.64 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Acetone is a commonly used solvent primarily used in industrial and laboratory settings, as well as is considered safe enough for household applications. Currently, acetone is produced from petrochemicals as a co-product of phenol.

The rapid growth of the cosmetics industry is estimated to drive the market demand for acetone in the forecast period. The developing nations in the Asia Pacific and Latin America regions are likely to offer substantial growth opportunities for the cosmetics industry. Acetone is popular as the primary ingredient in nail polish remover. Moreover, cosmetic products, including makeup and skin creams, comprise acetone as a solvent provider to different chemicals. It is also a chief constituent in chemical skin peels to treat acne.

Increasing demand for polycarbonates is likely to boost the market demand in the upcoming years. Polycarbonates, derived from Bisphenol-A, find increasing implementation in the automotive industry, which is one of the key drivers for the growth of the market. Polycarbonate is increasingly deployed as an alternative for manufacturing a wide variety of materials and are most beneficial when transparency and impact resistance are a product requirement (for example, in bullet-proof glasses). Polycarbonate is usually used for plastic lenses in eyewear, protective gear, in medical devices, digital Disks (CDs, DVDs, and Blu-ray discs), greenhouses, and exterior lighting fixtures.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Honeywell Research Chemicals, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, INEOS Phenol GmbH, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., CEPSA Quimica, Inc., Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. LyondellBasell Industries Inc., ALTIVIA Ketones & Additives, LLC, SABIC, and Kumho P&B Chemicals, among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Acetone market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Technical Grade

Specialty Grade

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Solvents

Bisphenol-A

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

Methyl Isobutyl Ketone

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Cosmetics

Electronics

Automotive

Construction

Agriculture

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Acetone Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Acetone market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

