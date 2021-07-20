Plastics Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global plastics market is forecast to reach USD 776.68 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The term plastic, derived from ”plastikos”, refers to plasticity or malleability of a material during manufacture that allows it to be pressed, cast, or extruded into different shapes like fibers, bottles, tubes, and films, among others. There are various kinds of plastics, but it can be primarily classified into two polymer groups- Thermoplastics and Thermosets. Thermoplastics are those polymers that soften on heating and hardens on cooling. In the case of Thermosets, it never softens after it is molded. The continuously growing demand for light-weight vehicles is one of the mentionable factors supporting the market growth. High-performance plastics can provide significant mechanical strength along with minimizing the overall weight. Furthermore, elevated awareness about adverse environmental impact associated with the use of plastics and the development of biodegradable plastics, are opening new avenues for the market players. In context to region, North America can be seen to occupy a prominent market share. The market share held by the region is associated with a well-established digital food ordering culture and continuously expanding automotive industry.

The report offers a thorough investigation of the Plastics market, along with a SWOT analysis of the key competitors operating in the market. The report all includes industrial chain analysis, revenue, sales estimation, value, capacity, regional market examination, and market demand. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Plastics market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Plastics Market:

SABIC, BASF SE, Evonik Group, DowDuPont, Arkema, Sumitomo Chemicals, Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC and Lotte Chemical Corporation.

The Global Plastics Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl chloride

Polyurethane

Polystyrene

Polyethylene terephthalate

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene

Polyphenylene oxide

Polybutylene terephthalate

Liquid crystal polymers

Epoxy polymers

Polycarbonate

PEEK

Polyamide

PPSU

Polysulfone

Others

Degradability Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Non-biodegradable conventional plastics

Biodegradable plastics

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Electrical & electronics

Agriculture

Medical devices

Consumer goods

Furniture & bedding

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Food packaging

Bottled water

Carbonated soft drinks

Other Product Type of drinks

Non-Food packaging

Sheet & Film

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Plastics market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Plastics market size

2.2 Latest Plastics market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Plastics market key players

3.2 Global Plastics size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Plastics market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Plastics market report:

In-depth analysis of the Plastics market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

