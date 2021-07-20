Ethyl Acetate Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report

The global ethyl acetate market is forecast to reach USD 5.47 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ethyl acetate is an organic compound with a colorless liquid formation and has a distinctive sweet and fruity smell. This compound is widely mixed as the solvent and diluent in the paints & coatings and adhesives & sealants for its comparatively low cost, low toxicity, and agreeable odor. It is commonly used in nail varnish removers and in the color and inks to mark fruit or vegetables. The global ethyl acetate market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for ethyl acetates in the food & beverages for its distinctive sweet flavor and in the adhesives & sealants as a comparatively low-cost solvent. The low toxic and biodegradable nature with a very high flash point characteristics of this organic compound makes it a highly demanding and largely accepted solvent in the paint & coatings and adhesives & sealant industries worldwide.

The Asia Pacific market is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 2.04 Billion in the year 2027, owing to its extensive demand for ethyl acetates in the adhesive, paint and packaging industries. Asia Pacific, with its elevated growth in the consumer goods especially the foods and beverages in China, India, and Indonesia, is likely to retain its superiority in this market. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while Germany and Japan hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Celanese Corporation, Eastman, Chemical Company, Jubilant Life Science Ltd., Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co., Ltd., INEOS, PT. Indo Acidatama Tbk, Solvay S.A., Daicel Corporation, Sipchem, and Merck KGaA.

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealant

Process Solvent

Activator & Hardener

Other Applications

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Food & Beverages

Architectural

Packaging Industry

Automotive

Textile Industry

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Ethyl Acetate market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Ethyl Acetate market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

