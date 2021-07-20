Isopropanol Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The global isopropanol market is forecast to reach USD 4.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Isopropanol or Isopropyl Alcohol is the colorless, highly flammable laboratory and household chemical and primary type of alcohol. Based on the isomerism, the isopropanol has a twin molecule with a slightly different chemical structure, n-propanol. Isopropanol is more readily available for its simple chemical structure compared to the n-propanol and is also consequently cheaper. Isopropanol is mostly used in medical use applications and also widely utilized as a direct or intermediate solvent chemical in the formulation of various chemical processing. However, the market is potentially being restrained by the stringent Volatile organic compounds’ (VOC) emission norms in European and North American continents.

Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow fastest with the highest growth rate of 6.7% in the period 2019 – 2027, owing to higher demand in the household & personal care products and paints & coatings industries coupled with propulsion of the medical use products due to rise in the small and severe infectious diseases, especially in the highly populous regions like India and Bangladesh.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Isopropanol market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Isopropanol market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Tokuyama Corporation, LCY Chemical Corp., OXEA GmbH, JXTG Holdings, Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Sasol Limited, and ISU Chemical.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Isopropanol market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Direct Solvent

Chemical Intermediate

Pharmaceutical Solvents

Pesticide Formulations

Chemical Reagents

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Medical Use

Paints and Coatings

Household & Personal Care

Printing Inks

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Isopropanol Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

Thank you for reading our report.

