Ethanolamines Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2027

The global ethanolamines market is expected to reach USD 4.07 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A growing demand for ethanolamines from the metallurgy industry is one the significant factors influencing market growth. Ethanolamines often find application as neutralizers of acidic constituent, primarily responsible for the corrosion of metal surfaces, in lubricants. This chemical is used to provide alkalinity to water-soluble grinding and cutting fluids, needed to offer protection from rusting. Moreover, it is deployed as an intermediate in the production of emulsifiers, corrosion inhibitors, and biocides, among others.

Monoethanolamine often finds application as a preferred solvent in carbon CO 2 (carbon dioxide) scrubbing processes. Recently, these types of scrubbing systems are increasingly being built is attributed to the growing focus on carbon dioxide capture and sequestration (CCS) notion related to initiatives for CO 2 -free power generation. Technological development of this solvent absorption system along with its exceptional features, including fast reaction kinetics, high loading capacity for carbon dioxide at low partial pressures, and high removal efficiencies, are likely to drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Additionally, ethanolamine is used in forming of emulsions in the cosmetic industry by reducing the surface tension of the substances to be emulsified to facilitate the blending of water-soluble and oil-soluble ingredients. Also, it finds usage in controlling the pH level of cosmetic products.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Huntsman Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, CNPC, BASF SE, Alkyl Amines Chemical Ltd., Daicel Chemical Industries, Thai Ethanolamines Company, INEOS Oxide Limited, Celanese Corporation, and AkzoNobel, among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Ethanolamines market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Monoethanolamine (MEA)

Diethanolamine (DEA)

Triethanolamine (TEA)

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Surfactants

Absorbents

Lubricants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Solvents

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Metallurgy

Agriculture

Construction

Cosmetic

Oil & Gas

Textile

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled 'Global Ethanolamines Market' provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Ethanolamines market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

