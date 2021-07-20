Food Grade Alcohol Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Food Grade Alcohol Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 2% during 2021-2027. Alcohol, also known as ethanol, is a versatile product with a wide variety of uses, from food and pharmaceuticals to industrial solvents. The food industry is a major user of alcohol. Alcohol is used in the manufacture of vinegar, flavorings and extracts, candy glaze, food dyes, yeast, animal feed supplements, and a variety of food sprays. In general, the main difference between fuel-grade ethanol and food-grade ethanol production is the addition of a small amount of solvent or gasoline to fuel-grade ethanol to make it undrinkable.
Food Grade Alcohol Market- Segmentation
By Type
By Source
By Application
- Sugarcane
- Grains
- Fruits
- Others*
Company Profiles
- Food
- Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
- Beverages
Geographic Coverage
- Kerry Group PLC
- Wenda Ingredients
- Wiberg GmbH
- Ohly GmbH
- DowDuPont
- Proliant Meat Ingredients
