Air Suspension Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Air Suspension Market size is forecast to reach $8.6 billion
by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3%
during 2021-2027.
Air suspension is a kind of vehicle suspension system based on a pneumatic mechanism. Air suspension consists of various components including compressor, spring, electronic sensor and shock absorber. The car’s air suspension provides better ride quality, quality and comfort compared to conventional suspensions. The growing demand for air suspension in automobiles is accelerating the growth of air suspension.
Air Suspension Market- Segmentation
By Vehicle Type
By Component
- Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
- Trucks
- Bus
By Technology Type
- Air Spring
- Tank
- Solenoid Valve
- Shock Absorber
- Air Compressor
- Electronic Control Unit (ECU)
- Height & Pressure Sensor
- Others
Key Players
- Electronic Controlled
- Non-Electronic Controlled
Geographic Coverage
- Continental
- ThyssenKrupp AG
- Hitachi
- Wabco
- Firestone Industrial Products
- Hendrickson
- Mando Corporation
- BWI Group
The report covers the following objectives:
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Recent Developments
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Air Suspension Market.
- The market share of the Air Suspension Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Air Suspension Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Air Suspension Market.
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Air Suspension Market Report
- What was the Air Suspension Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Air Suspension Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Air Suspension Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
