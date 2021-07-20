Digital Transformation Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

Cloud Computing

AI

Big Data and Analytics

Mobility/Social Media

Cybersecurity

IoT

Others (Blockchain and Robotics)

On-premises

Cloud

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

IT and telecom

Education

Retail

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Digital Transformation Market .

. The market share of the Digital Transformation Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Digital Transformation Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Digital Transformation Market.

What was the Digital Transformation Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Digital Transformation Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Digital Transformation Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

[email protected]

The Global Digital Transformation Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 16.3% during 2021-2027. The increase in mobile devices, increasing IT spending for enterprise-specific digital solution deployments, and the development of advanced communications and networking infrastructure are some of the key drivers driving the market growth.The Prominent Players active in the Global Market of Digital Transformation are IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Google (US), Dell EMC (US), Accenture Plc (Ireland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Tibco Software Inc (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Cognizant (US), Marlabs (US), Equinix Inc. (US), CA Technologies (US), Rockwell Automation Inc. (US), Salesforce.com, Inc. (US) and HCL Technologies (India).o Market Overview and growth analysis o Import and Export Overview o Volume Analysis o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment SegmentOrion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.