Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market Size, Share 2020, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2027

The global air and missile defense radar market is expected to witness high growth due to an increased need for larger radar footprints across Europe, East Asia, and the Middle East. Growing missile threats in Asia Pacific and the Middle East coupled with increased technological innovations in ballistic missile systems is expected to augment Air and Missile Defense Radar demand. Strengthening defense is a crucial aspect for countries globally in the wake of constant terrorist activity and encroachment. This has resulted in increased investments by several governments to procure and develop Air and Missile Defense Radar systems, which help in serving as an early-warning media to spot approaching missiles from long distances, ground control interceptions, and surveillance.
Key vendors in the marketplace include Thales, SAAB, Rockwell Collins, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, and Lockheed Martin. Other vendors include Kelvin Hughes, Israel Aerospace Industries, Honeywell International, Finmeccanica, Exelis, Cobham, Boeing, BAE Systems, and Airbus Group.
Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market- Segmentation
By Range
By Platform
- Short range
- Medium range
- Long range strategic system
By Application
- Ground-based
- Naval-based
- Airborne
Geographic Coverage
- Conventional
- Ballistic missile defense
The report covers the following objectives:
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Recent Developments
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market.
- The market share of the Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market.
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market Report
- What was the Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
