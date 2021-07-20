Virtual Reality Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The global virtual reality market size was valued at 15.81 billion US$ in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18% from 2021 to 2027. Virtual reality (VR) is a digitally created experience. The dimensional environment is simulated with the real world. This technology provides viewers with an immersive experience with the help of headsets or VR devices such as glasses, gloves and bodysuits.
The Covid-19 outbreak affected various business’ functioning due to temporary shutdowns of several industries and lockdowns imposed across various regions. However, VR technology has experienced a surge in demand during the pandemic due to the necessity of companies to continue their business operations virtually. Companies have shifted to virtual platforms for attending meetups to formulate various policies and strategies for their ongoing business.
Virtual Reality Market- Segmentation
By Type
By Service Type
- Video IPTV CDN
- Non Video IPTV CDN
By Service Provider Type
- In-House Service
- Managed Service
By End-User
- Peer-to-Peer (P2P) IPTV CDN
- Free IPTV CDN
- Telco IPTV CDN
- Traditional Commercial IPTV CDN
By Vertical
- Small and Medium Entertprise
- Large Enterprise
- Residential Customers
Key Players
- Advertising and Marketing
- Media and Entertainment
- Gaming
- Online Stores
- Healthcare and Medical
- Telecommunication and IT
- Others (E-Commerce and Education)
Geographic Coverage
- Barco
- CyberGlove Systems, Inc.
- Facebook Technologies, LLC
- HTC Corporation
- Microsoft
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sensics, Inc.
- Sixense Enterprises, Inc.
- Ultraleap Ltd.
The report covers the following objectives:
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Recent Developments
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Virtual Reality Market.
- The market share of the Virtual Reality Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Virtual Reality Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Virtual Reality Market.
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Virtual Reality Market Report
- What was the Virtual Reality Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Virtual Reality Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Virtual Reality Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
