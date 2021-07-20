Content Delivery Network Market Size, Share 2020, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2027

The global content delivery network market size was valued at USD 10.73 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% from 2021 to 2028. The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the market as content delivery network (CDN) vendors rely on various economic factors, such as vibrant financial markets and the flow of liquidity and capital from financial institutes, for their revenue growth. The pandemic negatively affected liquidity and capital flow.
The traditional commercial CDN segment dominated the market in 2020 and accounted for a revenue share of over 50%. The multiple solutions offered by the service providers for network optimization, content acceleration, and media delivery are expected to drive the growth of this segment. The rise in data consumption worldwide is prompting CDN providers to introduce solutions for useful content and network delivery optimization.
Content Delivery Network Market- Segmentation
By Solution and Service
By End-user
- Media Delivery
- Cloud Security
- Web Performance
Key Market Players
- Media and Entertainment
- Advertising
- E-Commerce
- Healthcare
- Business and Financial Services
- Research and Education
- Other End-users
Geographic Coverage
- Akamai Technologies
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Limelight Networks
- Verizon
- AT&T Intellectual Property
- Google LLC
- Microsoft
- CenturyLink
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- Tata Communications
- Fastly, Inc.
- Tencent Cloud
- Kingsoft Corporation, Ltd.
- Alibaba.com
The report covers the following objectives:
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Recent Developments
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Content Delivery Network Market.
- The market share of the Content Delivery Network Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Content Delivery Network Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Content Delivery Network Market.
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Content Delivery Network Market Report
- What was the Content Delivery Network Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Content Delivery Network Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Content Delivery Network Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
