Industrial Filtration Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The global industrial filtration market size is expected to reach USD 41.1 billion by 2025, from an estimated value of USD 29.5 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. This growth is due to increased requirements for safe working environments in industrial facilities.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global industrial filtration market, such as Alfa Laval(Sweden), Donaldson(US), Danaher(US), Parker Hannifin(US), Eaton(Ireland), Ahlstrom-Munksjö(Finland).
Industrial Filtration Market- Segmentation
By Type:
By Filter Media:
By Industry:
- Metal
- Activated Carbon/Charcoal
- Fiberglass
- Filter Paper
- Non-Woven Fabric
- Others
Geographic Coverage
- Manufacturing
- Power Generation
- Oil & Gas
- Pharmaceuticals
- Metal & Mining
- Process industry
The report covers the following objectives:
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Recent Developments
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Industrial Filtration Market.
- The market share of the Industrial Filtration Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Industrial Filtration Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Industrial Filtration Market.
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Industrial Filtration Market Report
- What was the Industrial Filtration Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Industrial Filtration Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Industrial Filtration Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
