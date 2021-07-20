Gas Discharge Tube Arrester Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

A growing adoption of Gas Discharge Tube Arrester
in a variety of electrical and electronic circuits to provide protection against excessive voltage, lightning and other power surges is the major driving factor behind the growth of the market. An increasing number of harmful incidences owing to increased unwanted voltage and rising adoption of safety and protection devices, rising awareness about various surge arrester devices, growing market for consumer electronics and telecom industry and increasing demand for GDT arresters owing to its benefits such as high current capability, low capacitance and high dielectric strength are expected to escalate the growth of the Gas Discharge Tube Arrester Market during the forecast period.
Gas discharge tube arresters have two types of designs: parallel circuit and series circuit design. In the parallel circuit design, the extra voltage is deviated from the standard path to another circuit. In the series circuit design, the extra voltage is slowed on its way through the line.
Gas Discharge Tube Arrester Market- Segmentation
By Type
By Application
- Surface Mount Gas Tube Arresters
- Two-Terminal Gas Tube Arresters
- Three-Terminal Gas Tube Arresters
Key Market Players
- Telecommunications
- Cable TV Equipment
- Power Supply
- Others
Geographic Coverage
- Sankosha
- Phoenix Contract
- EPCOS/TDK
- Bourns
- Eaton
- TE Connectivity
- Weidmuller
- Taiyo Yuden
- Lumex
- Huaan Limited
- Radiall
- Littelfuse
- Krone
- Mitsubishi Materials
- Orbit Electronics
- Huber & Suhner
The report covers the following objectives:
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Recent Developments
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Gas Discharge Tube Arrester Market.
- The market share of the Gas Discharge Tube Arrester Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Gas Discharge Tube Arrester Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Gas Discharge Tube Arrester Market.
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Gas Discharge Tube Arrester Market Report
- What was the Gas Discharge Tube Arrester Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Gas Discharge Tube Arrester Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Gas Discharge Tube Arrester Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
