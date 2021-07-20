India non- alcoholic beverage Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

The non-alcoholic beverage industry in India has seen significant growth over the past few years. A growing middle-class population, rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes are some of the key factors boosting this growth. Also, with a population of 1.3 billion, India is one of the largest consumer markets in the world. It is also one of the youngest countries, demographically, with about 50% of the population under the age of 25 and about 65% under the age of 35.
The majority of fast food consumption in India is driven by people between the ages of 18 and 40. These demographics are expected to drive the market growth at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Additionally, increased awareness of heart and weight-related health issues, especially among young adults, is driving the consumption of packaged fruit drinks significantly higher and growing at a faster rate compared to carbonated drinks.
India non- alcoholic beverage Market- Segmentation
By Product Type
By Packaging Type
- Fruit Juices
- Carbonated Drinks
- Functional Drinks
- Packaged Drinking Water
- Ethnic Drinks
- Dairy-Based Drinks
By Distribution Channel
- Bottle
- Can
- Pouch
- Carton
- Other (Bulk, Glass etc.)
Key Players Included in the Report:
- Offline Distribution Channel
- Online Distribution Channel
Geographic Coverage
- Dabur India,
- PepsiCo India,
- Coca-Cola India,
- ITC Limited,
- Surya Food and Agro Ltd.,
- Nestle India Ltd.,
- Amul,
- Manpasand Beverages,
- Hector Beverages,
- The Gatorade Company Inc.,
- Red Bull GmbH,
- Parle Agro
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
The report covers the following objectives:
•
Proliferation and maturation of trade in the India non- alcoholic beverage Market
.
• The market share of the India non- alcoholic beverage Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the India non- alcoholic beverage Market.
• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the India non- alcoholic beverage Market.
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by India non- alcoholic beverage Market Report
