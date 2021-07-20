Smart Glass Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The smart glass market was valued at USD 3.89 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7.96 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.66% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026. Smart glass finds its applications in many end-user verticals, due to its unique properties. However, only the applications found in the construction sector and transportation industries stand to be an excellent source of demand for smart glass in the current market scenario.
Key players in smart glasses industry, that are profiled in this report include Research Frontiers, Inc., View, Inc., SAGE Electrochromics, Inc., Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd., Asahi Glass Company Ltd., Smartglass International Ltd., Polytronix, Inc., Schott Corporation, RavenBrick LLC, and Pleotint, LLC.
Smart Glass Market- Segmentation
By Technology
By End-User Industry
- Thermochromic
- Photochromic
- Electrochromic
- Suspended Particle Devices (SPD)
- Polymer Disperse Liquid Crystal (PDLC)
- Others
Geographic Coverage
- Transportation
- Construction
- Power Generation
- Others
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
The report covers the following objectives:
Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Smart Glass Market
• The market share of the Smart Glass Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Smart Glass Market.
• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Smart Glass Market.
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Smart Glass Market Report
- What was the Smart Glass Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Smart Glass Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Smart Glass Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
