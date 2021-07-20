The new Report on Road Rollers Market provides estimations of the size of the global market and share and size of key regional markets during the historical period. The study provides projections of the opportunities and shares of various segments in the Road Rollers market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

What is Driving Demand for Road Rollers?

The growing construction of roads, bridges, airports, highways, buildings increases the road roller market. The construction sector and road roller market walk together and directly proportional to each other.

The market of road roller depends on the global construction industry. With the increase in construction activities, the demand for road roller also increases.

The industrial sector also drives the sales for road rollers. They have application in various industries including levelling, crushing and flattening. Additionally, rapid urbanization drives the market of road roller.

The increasing connectivity of roads between cities, towns and locals has raised the demand for road rollers in the market.

To offer a comprehensive assessment of opportunities, the study makes a scrutiny of growth prospects in various regions. The key regions comprise the following segments:-

By Product Type

Static road roller

Pneumatic tire road rollers

Smooth Wheeled Rollers

Vibratory rollers

Sheepsfoot rollers

Grid Rollers

By Industry

Construction Roadbuildings Industrial site development

Defense Road construction Bridges construction Other military engineering works



The global Road Rollers market report answers numerous pertinent questions, some of which are:

What are some of the latent areas of investments in the Road Rollers market?

Which region is expected to emerge as showing the most attractive growth rate during the forecast period and which factors will be crucial to its growth?

What trends are likely to change the status quo of the positions held by leading players of the Road Rollers market in the not-so-distant future?

Which product/service/technology segments holds game-changing potential to dramatically shape the competitive dynamic in the Road Rollers market?

What are the strategies adopted by top players to retain their stronghold in the Road Rollers market?

Which strategic moves will new entrants adopt to gain a strong foothold in the Road Rollers market?

The study provides detailed profile of key players and their offering in the Road Rollers market, which include:-

SANY GROUP

WIRTGEN

Caterpillar

BOMAG GmbH

XCMG

Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

XIAMEN XGMA MACHINERY

SINOMACH

Speedcrafts Ltd.

Zoomlion

The study further identifies major manufacturing trends, technologies that will be commercialized, and

Major manufacturing trends in end-use industries

New technologies employed in various application areas

Major economic shocks such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic

Country markets that will emerge as to be a hotbed of opportunities

Regulatory frameworks that will shape the strategies of key players in key regions in the Road Rollers market

Key technology trends and the likely rate of commercialization of novel technologies in key industries and allied industries

Asia Pacific Road Rollers Market Outlook

The Asia Pacific is the region known for fast-growing construction activities, defence activities and rapid industrialization. Countries including China and India are the world most populous countries. The countries are also witnessing the largest road network in terms of length after the US.

In 2012, China has the world’s second-largest road network, exceeding 4.24 million kilometres. The country’s expressway is the world’s biggest which extends above 96,000 km. Additionally, China has the 5700 km long national highway which is being considered one of the top ten highway in the world.

North America Demand Outlook for Road roller

Sophisticated construction techniques and defence application in North America boost up the demand for road roller. The market demand for road roller in North America is growing over the past half decades and expected to grow at the same pace.

The US is known for the highest road network in the world, 6.58 million kilometres in total length. Which includes 4.3 million kilometres of paved roads including 2.28 million kilometres of unpaved roads and a 76,334 km expressway.

Canada also has over 1 million kilometres of the national road network and witnessing the high demand for road roller in roadways construction, defence and other industrial needs.

