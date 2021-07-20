The new Report on Used Construction Equipment Market provides estimations of the size of the global market and share and size of key regional markets during the historical period.

The study provides projections of the opportunities and shares of various segments in the Used Construction Equipment market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

The business intelligence study offers readers a granular assessment of key growth dynamics, promising avenues, and the competitive landscape of the Used Construction Equipment market.

US and Canada Used Construction Equipment Market Outlook

North America witnessing the highest growth for used construction equipment across the globe. The region used construction equipment valued at over USD 17.3 billion in 2019.

Increasing population shifting to urban locations for the sake of employment and better living create a robust demand for commercial and residential infrastructures in the US and Canada.

To offer a comprehensive assessment of opportunities, the study makes a scrutiny of growth prospects in various regions. The key regions comprise the following segments:-

By Product

Earthmovers Miners Excavator Bulldozers Shovels Wheel Loaders Compactor Pavers Others

Material handling Equipment Cranes Industrial Trucks Bulk material handling equipment Others

Concrete Equipment Crushers Mixers Pavers Pumps



By Application

Earthmoving

transportation

material handling

excavation & mining

others

By Industry

Construction

Oil & Gas

Mining

Defence

Europe Demand Outlook for Used Construction Equipment

The European construction industry and industrial production has increased in recent years and exceeded 1.58 billion euros in 2016.

The Civil Engineering sector in Europe has generated over 260 billion euros, one of the most significant income shown by any sector. The recovery of the European construction industry and sound economic policies such as interest rates have led to an increase in the use of used construction equipment.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Used Construction Equipment?

Terex Group

Komatsu

Volvo CE

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Caterpillar

Deere & Company

Infra Bazaar

ShriramAutomall India Limited (SAMIL)

Ais Construction Equipment Service Corporation

Kobelco Construction Machinery

The study further identifies major manufacturing trends, technologies that will be commercialized, and

Major manufacturing trends in end-use industries

New technologies employed in various application areas

Major economic shocks such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic

Country markets that will emerge as to be a hotbed of opportunities

Regulatory frameworks that will shape the strategies of key players in key regions in the Used Construction Equipment market

Key technology trends and the likely rate of commercialization of novel technologies in key industries and allied industries

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

What is Driving Demand for Used Construction Equipment?

The adoption of bulk material handling equipment in large construction projects drives the demand for used construction equipment.

Furthermore, massive grade projects like railway tunnels, port extension and underwater tunnels seeing remarkable demand for used construction equipment. Crane is the most demandable equipment in the massive project’s work.

Another highly demandable used equipment is motor grader, due to the high purchasing cost of motor graders small-scale companies and contractors choosing used motor graders over new ones.

Increase spending on the refurbishment of existing infrastructures by developing economies globally boosting up the demand for used construction equipment.

What Do You Get in a Fact.MR Study?

Factors affecting the overall development of the Market

Factor that might restrain the growth of the global market in the coming years of the forecast period

What is present competitive scenario of the global Market and its intricate details concerning potential business prospects of leading market players

Pricing strategies of several different market players in the global Market

