Slip Additives Market Revenue Growth, New Launches, Regional Share & Forecast Till 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Slip Additives market was valued at USD 382.9 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 539.1 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4%. The Slip Additives are very popular in various industries like construction, ship-building, paints and coatings, and so on. They add texture to the coated surface and reduce slip which in turn prevents a lot of accidents that are very common with tile flooring that is glossy and slippery. Rapid industrialization, increasing number of renovation and remodelling infrastructure projects are providing this market a lot of scope to grow. Even the very basic demand for living spaces across the globe is a driver for the Slip Additives market. Long-term profitable opportunities are attracting both public and private investments, especially in infrastructure of all kinds. All these factors culminate together to help this market thrive.

East Asia and South Asia are most likely to lead the market in terms of consumption over the forecast period on account of a burgeoning demand. Moreover, the eastern regions of the world also have a cheap supply of labour, which is making the market players rapidly shift their industrial and production base to these regional segments.

Further key findings from the report suggest-

Asia Pacific will be followed by LATAM and MEA in market growth. This is because of industrial base building that is rapidly happening in these middle-income countries.

Anti-slip coatings customized by companies like Exterior Coatings (U.S.A.) can be used on decorative floors as well. A surface broadcast is not mandatory, which has increased their popularity among various end-uses.

Slip Additives have a lot of desirable characteristics, many of which are tried and made better by the respective companies every year. These include non-flammability, proper slip resistance and the ability to be used on a variety of surfaces.

Wood Floorings are a significant threat to the Slip Additives market as wood also provides effective friction. These form a strong alternative and can deter market growth of Slip Additives.

Renovation and re-modelling activities under the construction sector are increasing in volume daily, especially in the countries in Middle East, Africa, South America and Asia Pacific. There is a resultant demand for Slip Additives therefore.

The dominance of APAC is also due to the relaxed freight tax norms by the governments of India and China. This is a big attraction for the market payers as the wealth-saving is multiplicative.

Moreover, increasing strategic expansion activities by manufacturing companies in the region are also driving the Slip Additives market. Companies are adding more and better products to their profile to strive and lead the market.

High demand across the marine industry is also driving demand for this market. Countries in Asia Pacific have some of the busiest ports and therefore a lot of deman for Slip Additives.

The rise in trade requires safety measures to hold the cargo and people onboard the ship. This subsequently leads to the use of marine deck coatings to ensure safety.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Slip Additives market on the basis of type, end use, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Aluminium Oxide

Silica

Others

Polymer Grits/Beads

Pulverized Plastic

Crushed Glass

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Construction

Marine Decks

Paints and Coatings

Packaging

Adhesives

Concrete Sealers

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

