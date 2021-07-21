Fungicides Market Revenue, Trends, Growth Factors, Analysis & Forecast To 2027

The global fungicides market is expected to reach USD 25.93 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing occurrence of plant and crop diseases are driving the growth of the market. Diseases are a significant source of crop and plant damage, which may be caused by several plant pathogenic organisms. Fungi are the leading reason for crop loss across the globe. Diseases often have a substantial economic impact on quality and yield; hence disease management is an indispensable component of production for the majority of the crops. Fungicides, in general, find usage for disease control during the planting and growth of a crop, increased productivity, and reducing blemishes. Diseased food crops, typically, produce less as their leaves, necessary for photosynthesis, are affected by the disease. It has been found that one in every eight crop plants fails to yield owing to fungal disease, thereby necessitating the need for crop protection policies.

Population across the globe is presently growing at a rate of about 1.05% per year. The existing average increase in population is anticipated at 81 million people each year. The world population has increased two-fold from 3 billion in 1959 to 6 billion in 1999. It is projected that it will take another approximately 40 years to grow by another 50% to reach 9 billion by the year 2037. This trend indicates a growing demand for food products worldwide. Food demand is likely to increase in the range of 59.0% to 98.0% by 2050. One of the ways, this demand could be met by improving productivity on existing agricultural lands by use pesticides such as fungicides to prevent crop damage.

Request Free sample: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1779

Key participants include BASF SE, FMC Corporation, Nufram, Bayer AG, Nissan Chemical Corporation, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Corteva Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta AG, and Isagro Spa, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, synthetic fungicides contributed to a larger market share in 2019 and are likely to grow at a rate of 4.0% in the forecast period. The availability of a variety of synthetic fungicides and ease of use are causative of the high market demand. Other benefits offered by this product type are higher crop quality, higher crop yields, and lower labor costs.

By mode of action, contact fungicides are likely to grow at a rate of 5.2% in the forecast period. Contact fungicide or protectant functions by destroying the fungi when it comes in contact. Moreover, it prevents several other pathogens from getting into the tissue of plants.

Europe dominated the market in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 3.9% in the forecast period. The market dominance of Europe is owing to the presence of leading market players in the region. Also, there is increased usage of fungicides in Europe for the protection of cereal crops.

In April 2019, STK bio-ag technologies, a leading company in botanical sustainable crop safety, announced its partnership with Summit Agro U.S., which would become the exclusive distributor of STK products in the U.S.

By application method, post-harvest is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027. Some of the most significant crop losses owing to diseases occur post-harvest. Fungi frequently spoil stored vegetables, tubers, fruits, and seeds. A few which contaminate grains produce toxins capable of triggering severe illness or even death when consumed by humans and animals.

By crop type, cereals & grains held the second-largest market size in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 5.0% in the forecast period. An increase in population and the resulting rise in demand for food materials has resulted in an increase in the demand for crop protection chemicals, thus increasing the demand for novel fungicides solutions worldwide.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global fungicides market on the basis of type, form, application method, crop type, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Synthetic Fungicides

Bio-Fungicides

Mode of Action Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Systemic

Contact

Read More: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fungicide-market

Application Method Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Foliar Spray

Chemigation

Post-Harvest

Crop Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Read More Related Reports:

Live Vaccines Market Forecast

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Trends

Central Venous Catheters Market Analysis

Live Vaccines Market Forecast

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Trends

Central Venous Catheters Market Analysis

Thank you for taking out time to read our report. We also offer report customization according to client’s requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about customization plan and our team will offer you the report as per the modifications.

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]