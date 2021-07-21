Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Trends, Key Players, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The Global Water-Soluble Polymers market is forecast to reach USD 65.35 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Water-soluble polymers can be defined as a highly varied families of products of synthetic or natural origin. These polymers have a wide range of applications. Among these families, synthetic polymers, particularly flocculants and coagulants, are applied for supporting the process of separation of materials suspended in aqueous media. It is also effective in dewatering sludge from different separation processes. Among its various other applications, it is also used in textiles, papermaking, and various coatings. In various medical applications, PVA is used as it has a low tendency for protein adhesion, low toxicity, and biocompatibility. Its particular medical uses include uses in eye drops, contact lenses, and cartilage replacements. Polyvinyl alcohol is used as a support in suspension polymerizations. It finds extensive application in regions like China, wherein it is widely used as a protective colloid to make polyvinyl acetate dispersions. This polymer also used in photographic film, and in the medical sector, it is used as the embolic agent in a UFE (Uterine Fibroid Embolectomy).

In regards to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a considerable share of the share. The market share held by the region is attributed to expanding the pharmaceutical sector and rising demand for personal care products.

Key participants include BASF SE, SNF SAS, Ashland Inc, Kuraray Group, Arkema S.A., LG Chem Ltd., E. I. DU Pont De Nemours, Nitta Gelatin Inc.,The Dow Chemical Company and Kemira OYJ.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Water-Soluble Polymers market held a market share of USD 39.48 Billion in the year 2019 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 6.3% during the forecast period.

In context to Product Type, the Guar Gum segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 8.1% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy more than 15.0% of the market by 2027. The expanding pharmaceutical and food & beverage sector is resulting in its growing demand. Guar gum is used in treating irritable bowel syndrome, diarrhea, diabetes, obesity, reducing cholesterol in the healthcare sector along with binding, suspending, thickening, and stabilizing in foods and beverages industry, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In regards to End-user, the Water Treatment segment held a considerable share of the market of more than 25.0% in 2019, with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The effectiveness of this polymer in cleaning applications wherein it can be applied in hard water conditions, high soil loadings along with elevating emphasis on wastewater treatment have resulted in high demand for this polymer in the Water Treatment segment.

In regards to the region, North America held more than 20.0% of the market in 2019, with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

In context to Raw Material, the Natural segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 6.8% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold more than 25.0% of the market by 2027. The growing demand for products made from natural sources among consumers would result in growing demand for these polymers made from natural sources, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment. There are various natural sources from which this polymer can be manufactured, like Pectins, Dextran among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Water-Soluble Polymers market according to Product Type, Raw Material, End-use, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyacrylamide

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Guar Gum

Gelatin

Casein

Polyacrylic Acid

Others

Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Semi-Synthetic

End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Water Treatment

Oil & gas

Food

Personal care & detergents

Pharmaceuticals

Pulp & paper

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

