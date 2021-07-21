Foam Tape Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Growth, Revenue Analysis, 2018–2028

The global foam tapes market is expected to reach a value of USD 14.24 Billion by 2028, and register a CAGR of 6.50%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These tapes are specialty materials that are used in the construction industry for various purposes such as for sealing windows, making sun- roofs, noise cancellation, and many others.

The market for tapes is influenced by the rising urbanization and awareness among the young population to make ultraviolet rays proof houses. Foam tapes can sustain both extremely low and high temperatures. It is used for cushioning, sealing, and casketing in various industries. These tapes are available in various shapes and thicknesses in the market. Researchers have developed a green tape which is made up of recycled materials and is biodegradable in nature. The cost of the raw materials used to make such tapes are very high, which are creating a market restraint.

The factors mentioned above jointly create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as critical effects of foam tapes add limitations in the market. However, each element would have a specific impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent developments in the adhesive tapes market owing to innovative efforts have improved the efficiency of insulating foam tapes.

Request Free Sample: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1962

Top Key Players: Key participants 3M Company, Tesa SE, Denko Corporation, Lintec Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Scapa Group Plc, Halco, 3F, and Seal King Ind Co. Ltd., among others.

In the Asia Pacific region due to the sudden rise in population and rapid urbanization, the market for insulating products are propelling at a swift rate. The rising economy in counties like China and Japan due to magnificent political, social, and economic conditions. Construction industries and paper printing industries of the APAC region are using these tapes in the construction of houses and commercial space.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Paper and printing industries held the largest market share of 36.4% in the year 2018. Foam tape materials are extremely cheap and can be recycled easily. This material has good insulating properties, high strength, absorbs moisture, flexible, low dielectric constant, and can be compressed easily. New technologies are introduced to make the foam tapes retain the mechanical properties for a long period of time.

Silicone type sector held the largest market share of 39.0% in the year 2018. China became the largest consumer of foam tape products owing to the ever-growing construction industry along with the paper and printing industries in this region because of the rise in population and industrialization. China became a leader in the world for production and consumption of adhesive tapes because of its low-cost labor, and rise in urbanization with an expanding economy compared with other countries.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the foam tape market. Adhesive tapes manufacturing and consumption have shifted from North America to Asia.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Foam Tape market on the basis of resin type, foam type, technology, end-user, and region:

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/foam-tape-market

Resin Type Outlook (Length, Million Meters; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Rubber

Silicone

Acrylic

Others

Foam Type Outlook (Length, Million Meters; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Acrylic

PE

PU

Others

Technology Type Outlook (Length, Million Meters; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hotmelt-based

End-Users Outlook (Length, Million Meters; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Paper and Printing

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Building and Construction

Others

Regional Outlook (Length, Million Meters; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Read More Related Reports:

Aerogel Market Sales

Drag Reduction Agent Market Revenues

Tetrahydrofuran (THF) Market Manufactures

Immunodiagnostic Reagent Market Growth

Intraoral Scanners Market Forecast

Microbiological Testing of Water Market Trends

Ask For Discount: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1962

Thank you for taking the time to read our article. The report can be tailored to the needs of the client. Please contact us for more details, and our team will tailor the report to your specific requirements.

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]