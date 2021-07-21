Silicone Surfactants Market Size Analysis, Key Factors Forecast, 2018–2028

The global silicone surfactants market is forecasted to reach USD 3,161.5 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This type of surfactants, like dimethicone copolyol, contain hydrophilic and hydrophobic portions that help it in minimizing the surface tension of water. Reducing surface tension is a crucial, primary step in the formation of foam, wetting, and emulsification. The market is projected to witness considerable expansion during the forecast period. The market growth is resultant of a combination of different factors. One of the mentionable factors in this regards is its traits like bacteria resistance, hypo-allergic to the skin, and biocompatibility. The presence of these traits in this surfactant results in its extensive application in personal care products. In addition to that, its features like low thermal conductivity, and low weight have resulted in its increasing use for insulating industrial and agricultural buildings. It is also applicable in commercial buildings for maintaining uniform temperature and minimizing noise levels. Such diverse applications have positively impacted the growth of the market. Another mentionable factor supporting market growth is a continuous emphasis on R&D activities. Silicone surfactants- which are copolymers of polyethers and silicone, have recently been demonstrated to develop the efficiency of microemulsions. Such findings have only been possible due to systematic studies on its phase behavior, which has further developed the knowledge of self-assembly of large molecules. These findings are turning out to be useful to manufacture nanostructured materials, which in turn is expanding the area of operation of the market.

In regards to region, Europe occupies a considerable market position. The growth of the market in Europe is resultant of the well-established cosmetics industry, increasing awareness and demand for skin-friendly personal care products.

Request free Sample: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1967

Key participants include DOW Corning, Evonik, Wacker Chemie, Momentive Performance Materials, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Innospec, ELE, Siltech, Supreme Silicones, and Elkem.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The silicone surfactants market held a market share of USD 160.2 Million in the year 2018. It is projected to witness a growth rate of 5.2% during the forecast period.

In context to End-user, the Personal Care segment generated the highest revenue of USD 56.1 Million in 2018, with the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Factors like rising demand for skin-friendly personal care products, continuous expansion of the cosmetics industry that is resulting in elevating the need for this surfactant in manufacturing these goods, contribute to the revenue generated by this segment.

In regards to region, North America held the second-largest market share of0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The market share held by North America is resultant of the elevated awareness about eco-friendly products and increasing demand for personal care products that possess minimal toxic substances.

In context to Product Type, the Water-soluble segment generated a higher revenue of USD 108.9 Million in 2018 with a faster CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Factors like increasing demand for water-based skincare products, which is resultant of its traits like quick absorption, minimal pore-clogging, and lightweight formula contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

In regards to Application, the Emulsifiers segment occupied the largest market share of 29.0% in 2018, with the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Emulsifiers segment is attributed to elevating demand for emulsifiers from different end-user industries like the construction sector, the cosmetics industry. The traits of silicone, like effective minimization of the surface tension, has resulted in its increased application as emulsifiers, which contributes to the growth rate of this segment.

Read More: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/silicone-surfactants-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the silicone surfactants market according to Product Type, Application and, End-user, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Water-soluble

Oil-soluble

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Foaming Agents

Emulsifiers

Wetting Agents

Defoaming Agents

Dispersants

Others

End-user Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Construction

Personal Care

Paints & Coatings

Textile

Agriculture

Others

Ask For Discount: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1967

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Read More Related Reports:

Immunodiagnostic Reagent Market Growth

Intraoral Scanners Market Forecast

Microbiological Testing of Water Market Trends

Pen Needles Market Analysis

Benzoic Acid Market Worth

Clinical Decision Support System Market Sales

Honeycomb Activated Carbon Market Size

Ethyl Polysilicate Market Revenue

Decabromodiphenyl Ethane Market Growth Rate

Isononanoic Acid Market Size

Thank you for taking out time to read our report. We also offer report customization according to client’s requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about customization plan and our team will offer you the report as per the modifications.

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]