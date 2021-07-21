Coalescing Agent Market, Region & Country Revenue Share, & Forecast Till 2027

The global coalescing agent market is forecast to reach USD 1.55 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Coalescing Agents are specialty chemicals that are used in various industries for their properties of smooth flow induction which results in smooth film formation in latex resins, along with abrasion resistance, scrub resistance, and mechanical properties, among others. Reduction of polymer compound surface area, increase in capillary forces by controlled extraction of water, and reduction of repulsive forces between polymer particles, are some of the primary functions of coalescing agents.

The market for coalescing agents is influenced by the rising demand for coating applications, the evolution of environment friendly chemicals required by paint industries, and development of ink industries, which require large amounts of coalescing agents. In various high-end applications where the process has been carried out in high pressure and high temperature (HPHT) environment, high-performance coatings are required to withstand in high temperatures for the long term. These are ensured by the coalescent film coatings.

Key participants are Eastman Chemical Company, DowDuPont, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Elementis Plc, Synthomer Plc, Celanese Corporation, Croda International Plc, Cargill, Incorporated and Arkema Group, among others.

The above-mentioned factors together create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as unfavorable effects of coalescing agents pose limitations in the market. These include the high prices of coalescing agents. However, with commercialization, the prices shall fall in order with conventional counterparts. Consistent advancements in the market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of coalescing agents.

The populace of Asia Pacific has been shifting towards the youth, and the purchasing potential of this population is also rising. The developing countries are looking at Japan and China as the global market leaders. Here the research and development regarding coalescing agents are rampant and rapid industrialization along with the high demand of automobiles shall drive the market in this region.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Hydrophobic coalescing agents are not soluble in a water medium, making them unsuitable for usage in certain applications. They induce slow evaporation and are set to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the coalescing agents market. Ink and paint production along with consumption has shifted from North America to Asia.

Coatings segment is expected to observe the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. This is due to the high usage of coalescing agents in the manufacturing of paints and coats from the various end-user industries.

Paint and dyes industry was seen to have held the largest market share of 36.7% in the year 2018. This is owing to the utility in construction, automotive, furniture, and woodworking, among others.

Adhesive and sealants segment was observed to have held a market share of 20.2% in the year 2018. The advent of low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) adhesives brings in demand to this segment. Concurring with the environment protection laws, these sealants are used globally.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Coalescing Agent Market on the basis of property type, application type, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Hydrophilic Coalescing Agent

Hydrophobic Coalescing Agent

Others

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Paint Films

Adhesive & Sealants

Inks

Coatings

Others

End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Paint and Dyes

Construction

Automotive

Municipality

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

