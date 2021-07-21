Methyl Isobutyl Ketone Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global methyl isobutyl ketone market is forecast to reach USD 1,048.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Methyl Isobutyl Ketone is a colorless, highly flammable, water-soluble industrial and commercial chemical with a sweet and pleasant odor. Methyl Isobutyl Ketone is mostly used as a solvent in the manufacturing of surface coating applications and are also widely utilized as an intermediate solvent chemical in the formulation of various chemical processing. Methyl isobutyl ketone for its combination of high solvent activity with low density is very useful in developing high-solids coatings and are highly demanded in the coating industry. The continuous expansion of the paint & coatings, varnishes, adherents, inks, acrylics, flavoring agent, food-contact packaging products, and non-edible use pesticide products are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period. Growing demand for automotive tire usages are harnessing the growth of this market substantially.

Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow fastest with the highest growth rate of 6.4% in the period 2019 – 2027, owing to high market penetration in paints & coatings and food packaging applications coupled with extensive demand for the automotive tires, especially in the regions like India and China.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Methyl Isobutyl Ketone Market:

LCY Chemical Corp., Kumho P&B Chemicals, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Mitsui Chemicals, Tokuyama Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Ningbo Oceanking Chemical Development Co Ltd., Sasol Limited, and ISU Chemical.

The Global Methyl Isobutyl Ketone Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Direct Solvent

Chemical Intermediate

Surface Adherent

Pesticides

Chemical Reagents

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Paints & Coatings

Rubber & Adhesive

Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

Food Packaging & Flavoring

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Methyl Isobutyl Ketone market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Methyl Isobutyl Ketone market size

2.2 Latest Methyl Isobutyl Ketone market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Methyl Isobutyl Ketone market key players

3.2 Global Methyl Isobutyl Ketone size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Methyl Isobutyl Ketone market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Methyl Isobutyl Ketone market report:

In-depth analysis of the Methyl Isobutyl Ketone market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

