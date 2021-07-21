Paraffin Wax Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The global paraffin wax market is expected to reach USD 7.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Paraffin wax has widespread application in the making of functional candle, owing to its several benefits such as ease of dyeing with all types of candle dyes, and compatibility with all types of fragrance oils and additives used in making of candles. Also, it is very economical in comparison to other kinds of waxes to manufacture candles.

Paraffin wax finds application in the cosmetic industry for application on the hands and feet. It is a natural emollient effect that aids in making skin soft and supple. On application to the skin, it imparts moisture and carries on to improve the moisture levels of the skin post completion of the treatment. Moreover, it helps to exfoliate skin and open pores, thereby giving a smoother and fresher appearance to the skin.

Combinations of paraffin and micro waxes find usage in the rubber industry to avert cracking of the rubber; the blend of wax moves to the surface of the rubber product and forms a protective layer. Also, this layer acts as a release agent, assisting the product separate from its mold.

Additionally, paraffin wax may be implemented in pain-relieving therapies in the hands and legs of people with rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and fibromyalgia, among other joint mobility issues. It functions as a form of heat therapy and may help increase blood flow, relax muscles, and reduce stiffness of joints. It is also helpful in the reduction of muscle spasms and inflammation along with treatment of sprains.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

ExxonMobil, Sinopec, PetroChina Company Limited, Sasol, The International Group, Honeywell, Nippon Seiro Company Limited, Petrobras, Repsol, and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., among others.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Fully-Refined Paraffin Wax

Semi-Refined Paraffin Wax

Others

Availability Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Liquid Paraffin Wax

Solid Paraffin Wax

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Candle

Packaging

Board Sizing

Rubber

Hot Melts

Cosmetics

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Paraffin Wax market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Paraffin Wax market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

