Polyols Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The global polyols market is forecast to reach USD 38.96 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polyols can be defined as a type of liquid phase synthesis, which uses multivalent alcohols at high temperatures, at the optimum point of its boiling level. The simplest representative in this organic compound is Ethylene glycol (EG). From EG, it continuous up to polyethylene glycol (PEG). It comprises more than 2000 ethylene groups, having a molecular weight of approximately 100,000 g/mol. The compound is usually used for nanostructured material’s synthesis. It can be classified into polyester polyols and polyether polyols. Polyether polyols are most commonly used. It also finds use for flexible applications, which uses raw materials comprising of limited numbers of hydroxyl groups. Thus, a diverse arena of applications of this compound is supporting the growth of the market. It is mentionable here that the growing availability of compounds and chemicals from biomass is opening new opportunities for the development of bio based polyols that can be incorporated in foam formulation. Biomass derived polyols are gaining increasing popularity because of government regulations and legislations that focuses on reducing carbon footprints. In context to region, North America can be seen to occupy a prominent market share. The market share held by this region is resultant of a well-established automotive industry and expanding packaging & transportation sectors.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Polyols market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Polyols market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Covestro AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Lanxess AG, Tosoh Corporation, COIM, PCC SE, and Emery Oleochemicals.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Polyols market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Polyester Polyols

Polyether Polyols

Resources Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Non-renewable resources

Renewable resources

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Packaging

Automotive

Construction

Transportation

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Flexible foam

Rigid foam

Adhesive & sealants

Coatings

Elastomers

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

