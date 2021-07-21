Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch Market Report

The global Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch market was valued at USD 18.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 32 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3%. Oxygen scavenger masterbatch preserves perishable items by significantly reducing the oxygen content in the plastics used in packaging. Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch, also known as oxygen absorbent masterbatch or additive, is used in active packaging applications to absorb oxygen from the food packaging environment and extend the shelf life of the item. It helps maintain the freshness, taste, and color of a range of packaged foods, including processed meats, pet snacks, packaged coffee powders, dried meats, and ready-to-eat meals. Increasing demand for meat & dairy products around the globe will propel oxygen scavenger masterbatch demand by 2025. The presence of oxygen in perishable food products has been found to affect the packaged food shelf life negatively. These trends are driving specialty masterbatch demand in the food packaging sector. Oxygen absorber masterbatch significantly reduces oxygen content within the packaging products and helps in extending the life of packaged food. Growing meat & dairy product consumption will drive the demand for smart and intelligent packaging, which will further increase oxygen absorber masterbatch market demand by 2025.

Another important growth driving factor is increasing technological innovation in the food and beverage packaging sector across the world. Some of the key trends include incorporating active and intelligent packaging in packaged food and beverages. Oxygen absorber additives are utilized in active and smart packaging applications to remove oxygen present within the packaging and to enhance shelf life & quality of food items. Changing consumer buying behavior related to packaged food along with growing demand for tamper-proof, portable, and resealable food packaging will positively affect oxygen scavenger masterbatch demand by 2026.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch Market:

Clariant AG, Albis Plastic GmbH, Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft GmbH, NanoBioMatters Industries S.L, Tosaf Inc., PolyOne Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., CSP Technologies, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Plc, and Berry Global, Inc.

The Global Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

Product (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Organic Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch

Inorganic Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch

Application (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Meat, Poultry & Fish

Snacks & Confectionaries

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy Products

Alcoholic Beverages

Others

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

