Styrene Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global styrene market is expected to reach USD 70.97 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for styrene from the end-use industries.

Products made from styrene provides exceptional benefits such as high performance, toughness, simplicity of production, flexible design, and economy along with the offering of sanitation, hygiene, and safety features. For instance, styrene finds application in the strengthening of military armor, cushioning of bicycle helmets, making of wind power turbines, reduction of coal plant emissions, and improvement of components deployed in making automotive lightweight and fuel-efficient. Moreover, it allows the production of high-performance and economical recreational products, including boats and other watercraft.

SB (Styrene-butadiene) latex finds usage in several applications, such as coating in paper products like magazines, catalogs, flyers, and paperboard products to get improved printability, high gloss, and protection to oil and water. SB Latex increases the binding power of a pigment and makes the paper smoother, brighter, and stiffer. Additionally, it is very cost-effective as compared to other coating materials.

SB (Styrene-butadiene) rubber is a kind of synthetic that has improved processability, abrasion resistance, and heat resistance as compared to natural rubber. In terms of volume, it occupies the largest market share of synthetic rubber, and above 70.0% of it is consumed in the production of tires and related products. Thus, the growth of the automotive industry worldwide is likely to impact the market growth. Also, in comparison to polybutadiene rubber alone, this kind of synthetic rubber has better strength, abrasion resistance, and blend compatibility, and these characteristics can be enhanced with the use of additives.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Alpek SAB DE CV, Ashland Inc., Ineos Styrolution Group GmbH, Royal DSM, The Dow Chemical Company, LG Chem, Nova Chemicals Corporation, Bayer MaterialScience, Mitsubishi Chemicals, and Chevron Philips Chemical Company, among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Styrene market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Polystyrene

Styrene Co-Polymers

SB (Styrene-Butadiene) Latex

SB (Styrene-Butadiene) Rubber

Composites

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Packaging

Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Offline Channel

Online Channel

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Styrene Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Styrene market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

