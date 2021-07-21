Molybdenum Disulfide Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global molybdenum disulfide market is forecast to reach USD 491.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Molybdenum disulfide is a transition metal dichalcogenide. It occurs as a silvery black solid mineral molybdenite. The metal is quite similar to that of graphene, with the same physical resemblance to graphite.

Molybdenum disulfide is used in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and chemical, among others. The growth in these end-use industries will push the demand for molybdenum disulfide during the forecast period. Molybdenum disulfide is commonly used in aerospace, military, and automotive industries. It is an appropriate compound for lubrication among heavy-duty service vehicles such as construction vehicles and trucks.

Monolayer molybdenum disulfide has a visible optical absorption that is an order of magnitude greater than silicon, making it a promising solar cell material. When combined with monolayer graphene, power conversion efficiencies of ~1% have been recorded. While these efficiencies appear low, the active area of such devices only has a thickness of ~1 nanometer (compared to 100’s of micrometers for silicon cells), corresponding therefore to a 104 times increase in power density.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The numerous end-use applications in the region supported by various end-use industries such as electronics, automotive, and construction are driving the market demand. The growth in the region is due to the availability of cheap raw materials, which are encouraging market players to shift manufacturing base in the region.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Moly Metal L.L.P, Rose Mill Co. LLC, Luoyang Shenyu Molybdenum Industry Co. Ltd., Graphene Laboratories Inc., Tribotecc GmbH, American Elements, Tritrust Industrial (China) Co. Ltd., Exploiter Molybdenum Co. Ltd, US Research Nanomaterial Inc., and Strem Chemicals, among others.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Powder

Crystals

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Coating

Catalysts

Semiconductors

Lubricant

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Automotive and Transportation

Construction

Electronics

Chemicals

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Molybdenum Disulfide market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Molybdenum Disulfide market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

