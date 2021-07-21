Methyl Methacrylate Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report

The Global Methyl Methacrylate Market is forecast to reach USD 12.73 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Methyl Methacrylate is a clear, colorless, highly flammable, slightly water-soluble industrial and commercial chemical and a methyl ester of methacrylic acid. Methacrylic acid methyl ester is another trade name of this chemical compound. Methyl methacrylate are mostly used in the manufacturing of highly used Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) surface coating & impact modifier for clear rigid polyvinyl chloride and are also widely utilized as an intermediate solvent chemical in the formulation of various chemical processing. The continuous expansion of the PMMA clear sheets, paint & coatings, adhesives, food packaging, mobile and computer casing and paper coating applications are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period. Direct & Intermediate solvent, chemical reagent, adherent, and other processing aids are some of its widely used end-usages.

Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow fastest with the highest growth rate of 6.1% in the period 2019 – 2027, owing to high market penetration in polymethyl methacrylate acrylic plastics and continuous expansion of the transparent acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) uses coupled with the extensive demand for the this chemical compound as a solvent and intermediate agent in various industry verticals, especially in the regions like India and China.

To get sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2493

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Methyl Methacrylate market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Methyl Methacrylate market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema S.A, LG Chem Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Shanghai Huayi (Group) Company, Kowa India Pvt. Ltd., and S.K. Panchal & Co., among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Methyl Methacrylate market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Request discount on the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2493

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Polymerization

Chemical Intermediate

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Adhesive & Sealants

Paints & Coatings

PVC Impact Modifiers

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the “Methyl Methacrylate Market” report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/methyl-methacrylate-market

Benefits of Global Methyl Methacrylate Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries or inquiries about customization, kindly connect with us to know more. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W.

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Nylon Partially Oriented Yarns Market Growth

Tetramethylammonium Hydroxide (TMAH) Market Opportunities

Cresol Market Demand

Law Enforcement & Military Clothing Market Analysis

High-Performance Pigments Market Growth

E-Coat Market Opportunities

Iron Oxide Pigment Market Share

Corrugated Packaging Market Overview

Linalool Market Size

UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market Demand