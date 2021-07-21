Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2027

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Report

The Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer market is forecast to reach USD 11.36 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM), which is also known as acetic acid vinyl ester is an organic colorless, liquid compound, which is polyvinyl acetate’s precursor. It has a molecular formula of C4H4O2. It has considered soluble in water, and the vapor of VAM is heavier than air. It is mainly used as a monomer in the production of polyvinyl alcohol and polyvinyl acetate. VAM is an intermediate used in the manufacturing of various industrial resins and polymers to produce coatings, adhesives, paints, wire & cable insulation and textiles. The expansion of these end-user industries is one of the factor supporting the growth of the market. It is also used as a major component in various high-end products like toughened glass, laminated windscreens, and carbon fiber. The increasing consumption of packaged food and expansion of the automotive sector are also supporting the overall growth of the market.

Europe can be seen to occupy a significant portion of the market. The market share occupied by this region is resultant of a well-established automotive industry, high consumption of packaged food, and growing use of biodegradable plastic.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market:

LyondellBasell Industries, Celanese Corporation, DuPont, The Dow Chemical Company, INEOS, Kuraray, Dairen Chemical Corp, Chang Chun Group, Sipchem, and Sinopec.

The Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Vinyl Acetate Monomer market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

Production method Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Reaction of Ethylene with Acetate Species on Oxygen-Covered PD

Dubbed Leap

Hydroesterification

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Construction

Packaging

Textiles

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Automotive

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH)

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)

Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Others

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Vinyl Acetate Monomer market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

