Oxo-Alcohols Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global oxo-alcohols market is expected to reach USD 21.91 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is owing to the growing application of oxo-alcohols among the end-user industries.

Surging demand for plasticizers is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the market. Plasticizers are the most commonly used phthalate esters in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) applications. Plasticizers enhance compound processing characteristics, as well as make end-use products flexible. Plasticizers are water reducers that helps in reducing the over-all water-to-cement ratio in construction projects, imparting a more fluid consistency to cement without requiring the need to add water to dilution. The addition of these additives during the process of mortar mixing makes concrete to stay malleable till application without any loss in its consistency. Plasticizers are deployed mainly to enhance the workability of concrete while reducing water to cement ratio, therefore improving the strength of the concrete.

Growing demand for oxo-alcohols as solvents is likely to fuel the growth of the market in the upcoming years. As a solvent, oxo-alcohols are mostly used in several applications, including solvent for printing inks, additive in polishers and cleaners, extractant in the production of drugs, and solubilizers in the textile industry. Moreover, it finds usage as a dehydrating agent in industrial applications.

Acetates have widespread applications in industrial, biological, and pharmaceutical uses. A significant application for acetate in industrial purpose is used as a solvent. Often, acetates are used in paints, coatings, and several ink techniques. Also, polyvinyl alcohol produced from vinyl acetate is used in various paints and is beneficial, being a common type of wood glue.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Oxo-Alcohols market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Dow Chemical Company, Arkema, Eastman Chemical Company, Qatar Petroleum, BASF, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and PETRONAS, among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Oxo-Alcohols market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

n-Butanol

iso-Butanol

2-Ethylhexanol

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Plasticizer

Acetate

Acrylates

Solvents

Glycol Ethers

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Oxo-Alcohols Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries or inquiries about customization, kindly connect with us to know more. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

