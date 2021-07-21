Paraxylene (PX) Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global Paraxylene (PX) market is expected to reach USD 97.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing applications of paraxylene (PX) amongst the end-user industries.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a polymer produced from the organic chemicals ethylene glycol and terephthalic acid. It is a lightweight and robust plastic extensively used for packaging foods and beverages, particularly juices, soft drinks, and water. Moreover, it is popular for packaging peanut butter, salad dressings, cooking oils, shampoo, mouthwash, liquid hand soap, and window cleaner, among various other items. Special grades of polyethylene terephthalate are used for carry-home food containers and readymade food trays used in the oven or microwave.

The increasing use of PET in the textile industry is likely to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The fabrics made from polyester fiber chain possess good elasticity, shape retention, wrinkle resistance, exceptional wash & wear performance, washability, and longevity, among others, and as a result, finds extensive application in various types of apparel fabrics. It is used to make fashionable dresses, weather-resistant clothing, and is a preferred material for children’s wear. PET fiber is frequently blended with other fibers such as cotton, to get the combined benefits of both materials. It provides better tear-resistant as compared to cotton or other materials used in making clothing items. At present, over half of the global synthetic fiber is made from this PET.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

BASF SE, BP PLC, Exxon Mobil, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, SINOPEC, Saudi Aramco, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, and CNPC, among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Paraxylene (PX) market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Verticals Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Electronics

Textile

Packaging

Construction

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Paraxylene (PX) Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Paraxylene (PX) market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us, and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

