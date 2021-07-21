Oncology Companion Diagnostics Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2020-2028

Growing burden of cancer, rising demand for personalized medicine, and increasing collaborations to co-develop drug and diagnostic technologies are key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 2.48 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13%, Market Trends – Increasing application of companion diagnostics in personalized medicine

The global oncology companion diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 6.60 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 13% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing incidence of cancer across the globe, rising application of companion diagnostic in cancer management, and increasing advancements in personalized medicine are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing importance of oncology companion diagnostics in next-generation omics and growing use of CDx to ensure safety and efficacy of drugs and treatment are also expected to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Companion diagnostics is a crucial part of pharmacogenomics which leverages genetic makeup of an individual to predict response to a therapeutic approach or to design a personalized therapy for the patient. Companion diagnostics has been widely applied in personalized medicine to assist in shaping up the development process for a particular drug. The FDA regulates a companion diagnostics based on how it will be used in delivering therapeutics and care in medicine. Companion diagnostics are also useful in determining the appropriate and effective use of a therapeutic. It also plays a pivotal role in screening patients who will benefit from the drug and who should not be treated with the specific drug. In oncology, companion diagnostic plays a crucial part in narrowing the population for a treatment to ensure better outcomes and decrease risk of treatment. In addition, advent of high-throughput and sensitive approaches such as Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and quantitative histopathology, among others have resulted in rapid development of platforms for CDx. This is also expected to contribute to market growth going ahead.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4092

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ARUP Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, Myriad Genetics, Inc., bioMérieux SA, and Invivoscribe, Inc.

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Oncology Companion Diagnostics market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/4092

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Products Consumables Instrument Software

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In situ hybridization (ISH)/Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)

Others

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Breast Cancer

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Leukemia

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratory

Academic Medical Centers

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/oncology-companion-diagnostics-market

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

A comprehensive 8 year assessment of the global Oncology Companion Diagnostics market for the period 2021-2028

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4092

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customize as per requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Browse More Reports :

Lead Acid Battery Market Share

Flue Gas Desulphurization FGD Market Size

Fish Oil Market Trends

Transparent Polyamides Market Share

Industrial Hemp Market Growth

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]