Cancer Pain Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast Till 2028

Increasing incidence of cancer and growing demand for cancer pain drugs to alleviate pain are some key factors driving growth of the cancer pain market

Market Size – USD 6,080.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.3%, Market Trends – Growing geriatric population

The global cancer pain market size is expected to reach USD 8,548.1 Million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Steady cancer pain market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of cancer. It has been estimated that in 2020, about 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in the US and about 0.6 million deaths were due to the disease. Also, by 2030, the number of survivors of cancer in the US is projected to rise to more than 22.0 million. Cancer pain drugs find use in effective management of pain in cancer patients. Even though complete relief from pain in not always possible in patient experiencing pain, it can be reduced in almost all cases through proper medication. Effective pain management aids in enhancing quality of life of cancer patients.

Growing geriatric population and high incidence of multiple comorbidities are creating rising demand for more innovative drugs to manage pain. In addition, increase investments in research and development activities among major companies is another factor propelling market growth. The possibility of occurrence of cancer in persons in the age group of 65 years and above is significantly higher than it is in younger individuals. Also, about 60.0% of cases of cancer diagnosis is among the geriatric population. The effect and intensity of pain as individuals get older is high, and more effective pain management is required, which is a factor driving market revenue growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Daiichi Sankyo Company, BioDelivery Sciences International, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., Pfizer Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Orexo AB, and Insys Therapeutics Inc.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Cancer Pain market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Cancer Pain industry, the market is segmented into:

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Opioids

Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Parenteral

Oral

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Blood Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



