BTX Market Size, Share, Growth, Key Drivers and On-Going Trends 2021-2027 | Reports And Data

The Global BTX Market is forecast to reach USD 274.78 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. BTX or commercially known as Hydrogenated Pyrolysis Gasoline (HPG) is the mixture of three simplest aromatic hydrocarbons namely Benzene, Toluene, and Xylene. Most of these aromatic hydrocarbons comes in the liquid form with an aromatic odor. BTX aromatic hydrocarbons are typically produced from double hydrogenation of the Raw Pyrolysis Gasoline (RPG) or debutanized aromatic concentration process, deriving from the catalytic reforming of naphtha in the petroleum refinery plant. The continuous expansion of the fuel additives, paints & coatings, cleaning agent, foams, and polymeric applications, others are some of its widely used end-usages. Use of these hydrocarbons as the chemical solvent or chemical intermediate in the manufacture of plastics, surfactant, rubber, adhesives, detergent, explosives, lubricants, drugs, and pesticides, to name a few are expected to primarily drive the demand of this market throughout the forecast period.

Key participants include BASF SE, Dow DuPont, ExxonMobil Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Borealis AG, Covestro AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., and Reliance Industries Limited, among others.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2705

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of BTX aromatic hydrocarbons in various industrial sectors. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global BTX Market on the basis of the type, sales channel, application, end-use verticals, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Benzene

Toluene

Xylene

Mixed

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Solvent

Additive

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Chemical Processing Industries

Dye Industries

Pharmaceuticals & Consumer Goods

Plastics & Synthetic Fibers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/btx-benzene-toluene-and-xylene-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

Chemical processing industries sub-segment dominated the market in 2018 with about 36.4% of market share and expected to propel at a growth rate of 4.9% during the period 2019 to 2027. Chemical solvent or chemical intermediate in various industries like lubricant, petroleum production, functional fluids, paint additives, and surfactant are some of the most common applications under this sub-segment.

Benzene is a commodity petrochemical and an aromatic hydrocarbon product. It is manufactured as a by-product in refineries and steam crackers. Styrene, produced from benzene, is a liquid hydrocarbon that is important mainly for its tendency to undergo polymerization. Styrene is produced from industrially produced or naturally extracted ethylbenzene, which is dehydrogenated in the presence of a catalyst to produce styrene. It is a key chemical ingredient in the production of polymers and synthetic rubbers.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for the chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in the Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of the distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing distribution channel. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 26.2% by 2027…Continued

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. BTX Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. BTX Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Substantial growth in the chemical processing industries

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for the surfactant & solvents

4.2.2.3. High demand for BTX in dye industries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Toxicity of the plastic compound

4.2.3.2. Regulation with VOC emissions

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

Continued…

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2705

Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.

Browse More Reports –

Surface Disinfectant Market Size

Protein Engineering Market Share

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com