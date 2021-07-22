Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global anhydrous aluminum chloride market was valued at USD 796.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.12 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3%. Anhydrous aluminum chloride is an odorless white crystalline solid, which is also known as aluminum trichloride. It often gives a yellow color due to contamination and is synthesized from gaseous chlorination of molten aluminum. Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride is used as a catalyst in the processing of pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals, polymers, flavors, and fragrances.

Flourishing apparel, construction, and automotive industry will contribute in anhydrous aluminum chloride market growth due to the wide application of the product in dyes & pigments, which are used continuously in textiles, paints & coatings, varnishes, etc. The product is also utilized in the cosmetics industry in synthesizing perfumes, deodorants, and other fragrances. Prompt changes in the lifestyle of people are likely to fuel the growth of the cosmetic industry in the coming years.

Request Free Sample: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2133

Some of the key market players in anhydrous aluminum chloride are BASF SE, Kemira, Gulbrandsen, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Base Metal Group, Xiangshui Long Yang and Lynwon Group.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Dyes stuff and pigments have extensive applications in the construction, apparel, and automotive industry, which contribute to the growing trends in the future. On the other hand, fumed alumina has a wide range of applications as adhesives and sealant in paint & coatings, packaging, and other industries.

Asia-pacific is undergoing faster industrialization, urbanization, pharmaceutical, paints, and coating industries, which are driving the demand for anhydrous aluminum chloride for various applications and contributing to the growth in anhydrous aluminum chloride market.

Granule’s form of the material is its dominating segment. This is mainly due to various applications where the granules are used, thus being more valuable than the powdered form.

The dyes and pigments segment is showing the fastest growth of the anhydrous aluminum chloride market. Anhydrous aluminum chloride is used as a catalyst to derive major dye intermediates.

Granule form segment of anhydrous aluminum chloride is valued at USD 3 million in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly with a market share of 54.5%.

Hydrocarbon resins are valued at USD 89.5 million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 126.27 million in 2026 with steady growth.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the anhydrous aluminum chloride market based on form, applications, and region:

Form (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016–2026)

Granule

Powder

Read More: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anhydrous-aluminium-chloride-market

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016–2026)

Dyes and Pigments

Pesticides

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Hydrocarbon Resins

Fumed Alumina

Electrolytic Production of Aluminium

Titanium Dioxide

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016–2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Read More Related Reports:

Native Collagen Market Size @ http://ebusinesspages.com/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/native-collagen-market

Tannin Market Size @ http://econotimes.com/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/tannin-market

Isobutanol Market Size @ http://google.gr/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/isobutanol-market

Argan Oil Market Size @ http://google.ee/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/argan-oil-market

Thank you for reading your report. We also provide modified reports as per requirement of the customer. Please feel free to contact us for any additional requirements. Our team will provide you personalized report.

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read More Related Reports:

Aerogel Market Sales

Drag Reduction Agent Market Revenues

Green Cement Market

Animal Genetic Products Market