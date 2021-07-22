Glycol Acetate Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2030

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Glycol Acetate is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Glycol Acetate is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Glycol Acetate and trends accelerating Glycol Acetate sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of, identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Glycol Acetate Market Segmentation

Global glycol acetate market can be segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry.

On the basis of type, the glycol acetate market can be segmented as:

Propyl Glycol Acetate

Butyl Glycol Acetate

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the glycol acetate market can be segmented as:

Paints & Coatings

Printing & Inks

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Electronics

Others

Better adhesion and low surface tension properties increase the demand for glycol acetate in several industries. The glycol acetate market is estimated to grow but from a smaller base. Increasing industrial applications of waterborne coatings are expected to drive its demand across the globe. Key players in the glycol acetate market are focusing on increasing awareness about their product portfolio, which helps them to enhance their market presence across the globe

Glycol Acetate Key Market Players

Manufacturers are employing advanced coating technologies in order to enhance efficiency of waterborne coatings. Players are targeting a wide range of applications, by introducing more advanced coating and pigment technologies. Leading players in the glycol acetate market are mentioned below:

Dow Chemicals

Solventis

Asia Pacific Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

KH Chemicals

Dhalop chemicals

Pure Chemicals Co.

Tokyo Chemical Inc

Fortune Chemicals Limited

Saanvi Corp

Shell Chemicals

A short viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth drivers of Glycol Acetate, which includes global GDP growth rate, various industries growth rate, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and others.

This newly published and insightful report compounds sheds light on key dynamics, Key Trends of Glycol Acetate and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global Glycol Acetate sales.

