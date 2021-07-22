Magnesium Oxide Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global magnesium oxide market is expected to reach USD 8.43 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to growing applications of magnesium oxide.

Magnesium oxide finds widespread application in the steel industry as a refractory product. It is frequently impregnated with carbon (for instance, pitch, tar, and graphite) to offer the best features for corrosion resistance in atmospheres of basic slags, specifically in slag lines of treatment ladles or BOF (Basic Oxygen Steelmaking) furnaces. Monolithic gunnables, spinel formulations, castables, and magnesia carbon-based refractory bricks, all produced using magnesium oxide, are extensively used for the purpose of basic steel refractory linings. Moreover, these products find application in ferroalloy, glass, and ceramic kiln applications, among others.

Growing demand for magnesium oxide in the construction industry is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. It is utilized as a constituent of cement mixture for use in residential and commercial construction of buildings. Depending on the proportion of magnesium oxide mixed, it can be deployed in an extensive range of general building applications that require mold and mildew control, fire resistance, and sound control, among other benefits. Magnesium oxide, being an environmentally friendly building material, may be drilled, sawed, and fastened to wood or steel framing.

Magnesium oxide is popular as a supplement for magnesium deficiency in soils, particularly for crops comprising potatoes, citrus fruits, vegetables, and grass pastures. CropMag®, by Martin Marietta, is a high purity agricultural grade magnesium oxide, which offers a source of magnesium as a nutrient. CropMag is beneficial in correcting magnesium deficits in a broad range of soils and crops.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Magnesium Oxide Market:

Martin Marietta, Grecian Magnesite SA, Ube Industries, Xinyang Mineral Group, RHI Magnesita NV, Premier Magnesia LLC, Kumas Magnesite Industry Inc., Baymag Inc., Tateho Chemicals Industries Co., and Imerys SA, among others.

The Global Magnesium Oxide Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Dead Burnt Magnesium Oxide

Caustic Calcined Magnesium Oxide

Fused Magnesium Oxide

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Refractory

Construction

Agriculture

Chemical

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major offerings of the Magnesium Oxide market report:

In-depth analysis of the Magnesium Oxide market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

