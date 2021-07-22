Sodium Bicarbonate Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The Global Sodium Bicarbonate market is forecast to reach USD 1.96 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The monosodium salt of carbonic acid with an electrolyte replacement and alkalinizing properties may be referred to as Sodium Bicarbonate. It has a chemical formula of CHNaO3 or NaHCO3. On dissociation of sodium hydrogen carbonate, it forms sodium and bicarbonate ions. Sodium hydrogen carbonate is alkaline in nature. It is crystalline, white powder, which is usually used as an electrolyte replenisher, pH buffering agent, in topical cleansing solutions, and systemic alkalizer, among others. Such a wide arena of applications is one of the mentionable factors propelling the growth of the market. It is also known as baking soda. When it is used as a baking soda in cooking, it reacts with acts and releases, which results in the expansion of the batter, and it is responsible for the characteristic grain and texture in cakes, pancakes, among other food products. Due to the alkaline nature of sodium hydrogen carbonate, it is used in treating heartburn, acid indigestion, wherein it neutralizes excess stomach acid. When sodium hydrogen carbonate is used for this purpose, it belongs to the antacid group of medicines. The government of various nations are emphasizing on minimizing emissions at thermal power plants, which would also positively drive the growth of the sector. Thus, the increasing demand for Sodium Bicarbonate in the pharmaceutical sector, supportive government policies, and the rising demand for baked food products are fostering the growth of the sector.

In regards to region, North America can be seen to occupy a considerable share of the sector. The market share held by the region is attributed to the high demand of the compound in the food industry, pharmaceutical sector, and water treatment, which is supporting the growth of the industry in this region.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

S.A.B. de C.V., Vitro, Solvay Specialty Polymers USA, LLC, Tosoh Corporation, Natural Soda, LLC, Tata Chemicals Limited, Crystal Mark, Inc, Opta Minerals Inc, Haohua Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd., and FMC Corporation.

The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions.

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Powder

Slurry

Liquid

Crystals

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Industrial Grade

Feed Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Animal feed

Agrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Food & beverage

Industrial

Personal care

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Sodium Bicarbonate market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Sodium Bicarbonate market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

