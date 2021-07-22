C10 Capric Acid Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The Global C10 Capric Acid Market is forecast to reach USD 6.95 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. C10 Capric Acid or commercially known as Decanoic acid is the straight-chain, saturated, medium-chain fatty acid containing a 10 carbon atom and comes with a white colored crystalline formation in rancid odor. These fatty acid is typically derived from the oxidation of 1-Decanol or Decyl Alcohol through with acidic chromium trioxide. Most of the end-use capric acids are sourced from the vegetable oils such as coconut oil or palm kernel oil. Global C10 Capric Acid market is projected to drive significantly as the demand for the C10 Capric Acid in various industrial & commercial applications is being propelled substantially. The continuous expansion of the grease, lubricants, solvents, plasticizers, rubber & additives, dyes, pigments, and scents are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period primarily.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market over the forecast period. The market is North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of C10 capric acid in various industrial sectors. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Leading Companies operating in the Global C10 Capric Acid Market:

IOI Oleochemical, Acme-Hardesty, Henan Eastar Chemicals, Hangzhou Oleochemicals, Majorhub Oleochemicals, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Nanjing Kaimubo Pharmatech Company, Godrej Industries Ltd., LGC Limited, among others.

The Global C10 Capric Acid Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Grade Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Industrial Grade

Consumer Product Grade

Food Grade

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Sources Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Vegetable Oil

Fruits & Seeds

Animal Fat & Milk

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Chemical Processing Industries

Foods & Beverages

Industrial Manufacturing

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key C10 Capric Acid market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global C10 Capric Acid market size

2.2 Latest C10 Capric Acid market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global C10 Capric Acid market key players

3.2 Global C10 Capric Acid size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the C10 Capric Acid market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Major offerings of the C10 Capric Acid market report:

In-depth analysis of the C10 Capric Acid market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

