Polyester Staple Fiber & Filament Yarns Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global polyester staple fiber and filament yarns market is expected to reach USD 126.00 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

The increasing use in the textile industry is likely to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The polyester staple fiber and filament yarns possess good elasticity, shape retention, wrinkle resistance, exceptional wash & wear performance, washability, and longevity, among others, and as a result, finds extensive application in various types of apparel fabrics. It is used to make fashionable dresses, weather-resistant clothing, and is a preferred material for children’s wear. Polyester staple fiber is frequently blended with other fibers such as cotton, to get the combined benefits of both materials. It provides better tear-resistant as compared to cotton or other materials used in making clothing items.

Growing demand from the construction industry is likely to boost the market demand. Polyester Fiber Reinforced Concrete (PFRC) is used in cement concrete pavement material. Polyester fibers are resistant to alkali attacks, and PFRC finds usage as overlays and in pavement quality concrete. The application of fibers may result in cement saving of nearly 10.0%, and with fly ash, the cement saving may be increased to about 35.0%. Polyester filament yarns, owing to their non-biodegradable property, are used in cement concrete road works, thereby assisting in the conservation of environment.

Additionally, polyester staple fiber and filament yarns find widespread application in manufacturing furniture and upholstery as well as it is used in making carpets for residential and domestic purposes, and ropes for residential applications, among others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Tongkun Group Co. Ltd., Shenghong Corp., Xin Feng Ming Group, Reliance Industries Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., William Barnet & Son LLC, Sarla Performance Fibers, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Polyfibre Industries, Toray Industries Inc., and GreenFiber International SA, among others.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Polyester Staple Fiber & Filament Yarns Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report contains a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Staple Fiber

Filament Yarn

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Poly-1, 4-Cyclohexylene Dimethylene (PCDT)

Others

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hollow

Solid

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Carpets & Rugs

Apparels

Non-Woven Fabrics

Home Textiles

Fiberfill

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Polyester Staple Fiber & Filament Yarns market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Polyester Staple Fiber & Filament Yarns market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

