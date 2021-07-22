Polyester Film Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2027

The global polyester film market is expected to reach USD 9.92 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing application of polyester films amongst the end-user industries.

Polyester films find widespread application as a lamination substrate, as it offers exceptional durability, oxygen barrier, and heat resistance. Also, when laminated on other specific materials, it provides a robust UV protection and water barrier. Polyester films are considered safe for the packaging of food products as compared to other conventional materials. It is less susceptible to contamination, along with pilferage, thereby increasing the shelf-life of food products. Polyester films offer an aesthetic appeal to the food items and are beneficial for branding purposes. Moreover, films made from polyester can be recycled and reused.

The application of polyester films in the electrical & electronic industry is likely to boost market demand in the upcoming years. Polyester films are often used to cover, seal, and insulate delicate, pressure-sensitive underwater cables, microelectronic components, and PCBs (Printed Circuit Board). It is also deployed to cater to a diverse range of thermal, physical, and electrical properties. They shield electronic products by providing exceptional adhesive and dielectric properties, along with excellent water, solvent, and temperature resistance.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Polyester Film Market:

Mitsubishi Polyester Films Inc., Polyplex Corporation, Toyobo Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries, HuanYuan Plastic Film Co. Ltd., Ester Industries Ltd., Sumilon Polyester Ltd., Toray Plastics, Cosmo Films Ltd., and Impak Films USA, among others.

The Global Polyester Film Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

< 15 microns Polyester Films

15-30 microns Polyester Films

30-60 microns Polyester Films

> 60 microns Polyester Films

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Packaging

Imaging

Lamination

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food & Beverage

Electrical & Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

